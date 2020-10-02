Two arrested following pursuit in York, Seward Counties

YORK COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit and search in York and Seward Counties Wednesday night.

At approximately 7 p.m., Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Kia SUV following another vehicle too closely and performed a traffic stop near York at mile marker 353 on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the driver provided identification that was determined to be fake, but the trooper was able to positively identify the driver by use of a mobile AFIS device in the trooper’s patrol cruiser.

The subject then exited the cruiser, ran to his vehicle, and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The Kia reached speeds of 130 miles per hour as it fled east and passed other vehicles on the shoulder. The vehicle exited I-80 at the Goehner exit at mile marker 373. As it exited, the driver lost control and left the roadway, striking a sign, a fence, and an unoccupied truck in the ditch.

The driver then fled on foot into a cornfield, but the two passengers remained with the vehicle. The two passengers were transported to the hospital in Seward where they were medically cleared. One of the passengers, Christopher Barbosa, 30, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wisconsin.