Truck explodes into flames near McCool

McCOOL JUNCTION – On Monday, Dec. 7, shortly after 8 p.m., a tractor-trailer semi struck a bridge on Highway 81 near the intersection with Road 5, near McCool Junction and exploded into flames.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, they, along with McCool Junction Fire Department, the York Fire Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Roads were dispatched to the scene.

It was determined that the tractor-trailer struck the bridge, the driver lost control, the vehicle overturned and immediately caught fire.

The sheriff’s department says the trailer and the tractor’s frame separated from the cab and came to rest near the bottom of the bridge. The cab of the tractor came to rest on its side near the middle of the southbound lanes.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as James E. Trussel of Ness City, Kan. He was the only occupant at the time of the accident.

He was transported to York General Hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol was not believed to be factor in the crash.