Truck driver sent to prison after being caught with 31 grams of meth

YORK – A semi truck driver, who was found with 31 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle while driving on Interstate 80 in York County, has been sentenced to prison.

Guadalupe Tarin, 44, of Lyman, Nebr., was sentenced by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court this past week.

According to court documents, the case began when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) were advised to watch for a semi tractor on the interstate as drivers were reporting it was failing to maintain a driving lane. A trooper saw the semi tractor, according to the reports filed with the court, and saw it go onto the shoulder as well as straddle the center line.

The trooper said in the affidavit he stopped the semi and spoke with Tarin, who was the driver. He said Tarin indicated he couldn’t locate any vehicle information and didn’t have a log book. He also told the trooper that the rain was affecting his driving.

The trooper found that Tarin’s license had been suspended and he was arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, as well as 3.1 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe with residue above the driver’s visor. They also found 28.4 grams of methamphetamine in a sock under the sleeper bed.