Truancy up slightly in county, thanks to COVID

YORK – Truancy has been up slightly in York County, says the county’s truancy/juvenile services officer, Rochelle Geiger. The reason? COVID-19.

Geiger spoke with the county commissioners this past week, as it is time to create the five-year plan for the program and to apply for grants that will fund the county’s juvenile services for the next two years.

A group, consisting of Geiger, a local school superintendent, the county attorney, a special education director, a representative of Health and Human Services, the sheriff’s department and the county’s prevention network director, met to look at local statistics and trends when it comes to juvenile services and the truancy rates over the past year.

“We have our diversion program, but we found that some of those individuals weren’t referred to me,” Geiger said.

Geiger is the point person when a student is found to be consistently absent for a number of days at any of the schools in the county. If the juvenile and his/her family do not utilize those services, then the issue goes to the county attorney’s office.