Truancy up slightly in county, thanks to COVID

YORK – Truancy has been up slightly in York County, says the county’s truancy/juvenile services officer, Rochelle Geiger. The reason? COVID-19.
Geiger spoke with the county commissioners this past week, as it is time to create the five-year plan for the program and to apply for grants that will fund the county’s juvenile services for the next two years.
A group, consisting of Geiger, a local school superintendent, the county attorney, a special education director, a representative of Health and Human Services, the sheriff’s department and the county’s prevention network director, met to look at local statistics and trends when it comes to juvenile services and the truancy rates over the past year.
“We have our diversion program, but we found that some of those individuals weren’t referred to me,” Geiger said.
Geiger is the point person when a student is found to be consistently absent for a number of days at any of the schools in the county. If the juvenile and his/her family do not utilize those services, then the issue goes to the county attorney’s office.
“We also found we had an over-representation of Hispanics, regarding truancy, which went to court because they didn’t participate in our services,” Geiger told the county commissioners. “One solution is that we will be utilizing an interpreter more. And we believe there is also an increase in truancy because some folks chose to homeschool but didn’t file the proper paperwork. We are also seeing an increase in families being reported to HSS for neglect, which we think is because of COVID, with kids being out of school and not having as many eyes on them.”
She said the group is also addressing suicide issues among teens, at this time.
She noted the grant to fund the program for the next two years will be slightly less than it had been in the past – because the population of 11-18-year-olds in the county has slightly decreased.
The ironic part is that while that population sector has slightly decreased, Geiger says her caseload has tripled in the past year.
Geiger said the Heartland truancy rate is “very low. McCool’s is a little higher. York has the highest number due to the student population being higher.”
“What is the biggest reason for truancy problems?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“Right now, it’s COVID,” Geiger said. “And there are the complexities of home situations that kids come from. There is a lot of poverty and some kids have to work to help support their families. Each situation is very unique. And there are misconceptions between cultural ideas.”
The commissioners approved the five-year plan and the grant application.