Troopers locate 130 pounds of marijuana, handgun during traffic stop near Waco

YORK COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating 130 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during a traffic stop on Thursday, near Waco.

At approximately 4 p.m., a trooper observed a Ford Explorer fail to signal a turn after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 360, near Waco. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 130 pounds of marijuana, located in duffel bags in the cargo area. Troopers also located a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, Alexander Garcia, 24, of Summerfield, Florida, and passenger, Ashley Gornto, 29, of Belleview, Florida, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp.

Both were lodged in York County Jail.