Troopers find 82 pounds of marijuana by Waco

WACO – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered 82 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Waco this past week.

According to the state patrol, a trooper saw a Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign as it exited Interstate 80 at the Waco interchange.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 82 pounds of marijuana, nearly three pounds of THC wax and nine grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

The driver, Amy Taylor, 58, of Sacramento, Calif., and passenger, Damian Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, North Carolina, were arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound; possession of a controlled substance; and possession with the intent to deliver.

Both were lodged in the York County Jail.