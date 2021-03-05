 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troopers find 770 pounds of marijuana near Seward
0 comments
top story

Troopers find 770 pounds of marijuana near Seward

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NSP

SEWARD COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two California men after locating 770 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday near Seward.

According to the state patrol, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, a trooper observed a cargo van speeding and failing to signal as it traveled eastbound on Interstate 80, near mile marker 375.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the van.

A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van.

The driver, Javier Hernandez-Romano, 29, and passenger, Gustavo Perez Heuerta, 21, both of Redwood Valley, California, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Both were lodged in Seward County Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit fights to slow pace of coronavirus in city

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Diverse group of cities have highest rates of gay households
National News

Diverse group of cities have highest rates of gay households

  • Updated

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Once known for singer Anita Bryant's anti-gay rights campaign and a ban on gay and lesbian adoptions, Florida is now home to two metro areas with among the highest concentrations of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News