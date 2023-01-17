 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Troopers find 50,000 Fentanyl pills in Hamilton County

  • 0
A lot of pills .JPG

50,000 Fentanyl pills were seized by the Nebraska State Patrol near Aurora. 

 Nebraska State Patrol

HAMILTON COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The incident occurred Thursday, Jan. 12, at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly pass a semi, according to Cody Thomas, the NSP’s public relations director. The traffic stop occurred at mile marker 326 on I-80, near Aurora, Thomas said.

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle then revealed several bags of suspected Fentanyl pills located inside the tailgate of the pickup. The total number of pills was approximately 50,000, weighing more than 11 pounds. Troopers also found small amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

The driver, Jesus Quinones, 27, and passenger, Daniel Alvillar, 44, both of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lloyd Rodenbur, Jr.

Lloyd Rodenbur, Jr.

Lloyd Harold Rodenbur Jr. died on January 4, 2023, at the age of 60. He was also known as “Boog” to some and as “Junior” to others. Lloyd was …

A life on loan from God

A life on loan from God

YORK — Graduate, staff member and champion of York University, Michael J. Rush, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, at the age of 5…

Michael Rush

Michael Rush

Michael Joseph Rush, age 59 of York, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Lincoln surrounded by family. He was born on October 5, 1963 to Ephraim…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Number of illegal border crossings from Canada into the U.S. increasing

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News