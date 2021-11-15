 Skip to main content
Troopers find 33 pounds of meth near Hampton
Troopers find 33 pounds of meth near Hampton

Meth

This duffel bag was found in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop. It held an incredibly large amount of methamphetamine, weighing 33 pounds.

 Photo provided by NSP

HAMPTON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Arizona man after locating 33 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County.

At approximately 10:05 a.m., Thursday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Nissan Altima near mile marker 338 (the Hampton exit). During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, according to NSP public relations director Cody Thomas.

A search of the vehicle revealed 33 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a duffel bag in the trunk of the vehicle. The trooper determined that the methamphetamine was in the possession of the passenger.

The passenger, Jared Cain, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp.

Cain was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

The driver was released.

