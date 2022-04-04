 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troopers find 222 pounds of marijuana near Waco

NSP

YORK COUNTY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found 222 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco.

According to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the NSP, a trooper was on regular patrol when he saw a Nissan Quest speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 360. A traffic stop was initiated.

A probable cause search revealed the 222 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags in the cargo area of the van.

Thomas said Rigoberto Prado Barajas, 23, of Patterson, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp.

He was taken to the York County Jail.

This substance seizure came within days of the York County Sheriff’s Department finding and seizing 507 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $1.2 million during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County, near York.

