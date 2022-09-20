 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crime

Troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine by York

9-17-Cocaine.jpg

Approximately 20 pounds of cocaine were found by troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol near York.

 Photo provided by NSP

YORK COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80 near York. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine, which was concealed inside the vehicle’s seats.

The driver, Imelda Ambriz, 34, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

She was lodged in the York County Jail.

The York County Sheriff’s Department and York Police Department assisted with the situation.

