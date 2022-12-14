Troopers find 157 pounds of pot in traffic stop

YORK COUNTY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered 157 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County.

According to Cody Thomas, spokesperson for the NSP, a trooper saw an eastbound Chevrolet Suburban going over the speed limit on Interstate 80, two miles east of the York interchange.

A traffic stop was initiated.

During that stop, a canine with the York County Sheriff’s Department detected the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched. During that search, 157 pounds of marijuana, concealed in duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle, were found.

The driver was identified as Emilee Beauchemin, 24, of San Simeon, California.

She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of more than one pound of marijuana.

She was lodged in the York County Jail.