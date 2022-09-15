Troopers find 10 pounds of meth, gun near York

YORK COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an encounter at an I-80 rest area near York.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, a trooper made contact with the driver of a Hyundai Accent at the eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near York. During the encounter, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was located concealed inside a suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle. Troopers also located a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, Monica Morales, 31, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce. She was lodged in York County Jail.