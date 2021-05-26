Troopers arrest woman after pursuit that started in York County

YORK COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a California woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, NSP received a report of a Chrysler sedan traveling at excessive speeds on I-80 westbound near York. A York County Sheriff’s Deputy then reported seeing the vehicle as it was traveling more than 100 miles per hour.

A trooper was able to locate the vehicle near mile marker 324 (Giltner exit). The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 115 miles per hour during the pursuit, before the vehicle voluntarily exited at the Grand Island/Hastings interchange, at mile marker 312. The vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of a gas station south of the interchange.

Troopers and Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies were then able to take the driver into custody without incident. Three children were located in the backseat of the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of methamphetamine.

The driver, Ingrid Baires-Duran, 25, of Los Angeles, California was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse/endangerment and traffic violations. She was lodged in Hamilton County Jail. The children were placed in protective care.