Troopers arrest driver following pursuit

HAMILTON COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Minnesota man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., Friday, a trooper observed a Ford Fusion driving on the shoulder near Giltner, at mile marker 323, according to the NSP. During the traffic stop, as the trooper was talking with the driver of the Fusion, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle fled eastbound, reaching speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour while weaving through traffic and passing vehicles on the shoulder. The vehicle then exited I-80 at mile marker 332 (the Aurora exit) and began traveling southbound. The trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop.

The driver exited the vehicle and refused repeated commands from multiple troopers on scene. A trooper then successfully deployed a taser to bring the suspect into custody. Troopers located cocaine and marijuana in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect, Corey Davis, 25, of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, and numerous traffic violations. He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.