Trip to Emerald Isle was a hit

Charles Dickens once penned – “It was the best of times; It was the worst of times”. That pretty much describes our recent trip to the Emerald Isle of Ireland for the Husker football game against Northwestern. In our case, the best of times took in about 99% of the trip. The worst of times lasted about 30 minutes and started when Husker coach Scott Frost called for that onside kick.

As disappointing as the outcome of the game was, it couldn’t detract from the rest of the trip. We went with Holiday Vacations through Channels 10-11 out of Lincoln with sports anchor Kevin Sjuts as our host. (We’re still trying to figure out if we are related). He brought along his mother Janet as his wife Michelle, who teaches at Lincoln Public Schools, couldn’t get off to make the trip.

We really enjoyed getting to meet Janet and getting to know her better. It turns out her home in Illinois is only about five miles off our route when we go to Ohio to visit the kids so we have made plans to stop and see her on one of our trips in the future.

Our group included Yorkites Mark and Dawn Nannen, Gary and Pam Zoubek, Tom and Nancy Neihart and several of Pam’s relatives. Plus a really good group of other Nebraska fans that got to be friends. We were in the “Purple Bus Gang” as there were three different busloads in the 10-11 tour.

The trip started on a somewhat somber tone at the Omaha airport when the plane we were to take to Atlanta came in carrying the body of a U.S. Marine. We had noticed a Marine in full dress uniform waiting by the TSA and he then escorted family members through the crowd and down to the tarmac.

Additional Marines in dress uniforms appeared and the ceremony in removing the flag-draped coffin from the plane left the large crowd in the airport hushed and somber. Nobody complained about the delay in leaving and whoever that soldier was, we thank you for your sacrifice and service.

Our tour director was Pam Green, a 25-year veteran with Holiday Vacations who is efficient, funny and very professional lady. She made the trip fun and took care of all the little problems that cropped up from time to time.

We arrived in Dublin on Saturday after a 6 ½ hour flight from Atlanta and promptly went on our first tour event, that being a tour of Christ Church Cathedral where we got to climb the first of narrow spiral staircases during the trip on our way to the bell tower. It’s amazing how many of the places we toured were built back in the 15th and 16th centuries while here in the States we can’t wait to knock down buildings that are 50-60 years old.

Our bus driver in Ireland was a chap by the name of Pierce. He also made the trip fun and reminded me of the Energizer Bunny. He was always up and provided a wealth of information about the country as we traveled. He also had a full library of phrases what we came to call “Pierceisms”.

The morning might start with “Good Morning, Good Morning, Good Morning”. It’s time to “Rock ‘n Roll” as we are going to be “Busy, Busy, Busy”. You might see some “Wee Kiddie Winks” playing alongside the road and he always made sure he told us to “Git a Nibble” or stay “Simple Pimple”. My favorite was probably “Nicky Nacky Tacky” and I’m not even sure what he was talking about. Linda started writing them down and ended up with about three pages of his expressions.

Sunday saw us on the road to the Cliffs of Moher which like many of the sites we visited were awe inspiring. You didn’t have to worry about getting in your steps each day. It was built in. Sunday also found us visiting the first of the many ABC’s we visited on the trip (Another Bloody Castle).

Monday saw us on our way to Killarney where we took a jaunting cart ride to another ABC. It was also where Linda and I had a nice memory moment. We had stayed in Killarney eleven years ago on a trip and Tuesday morning we set out to see if we could find the B & B we stayed at back then.

We did find it and found in the register where we had signed out of the B & B exactly eleven years ago to the day in 2011. Catherine was still running the operation and we had a nice visit with her as she asked us to sign the register again saying we stopped by for a visit.

The rest of that day was spent on the Ring of Kerrey where grand scenic landscapes and narrow roads were the norm. It’s hard to describe but you don’t forget it.

Wednesday found us on the way to Blarney Castle (ABC) where the infamous Blarney Stone resides. All it takes is a 120 plus step climb up another one of those narrow, narrow winding stone spiral staircases that seemed to close in on you the farther you got up the staircase. It’s not a trip for anyone that’s claustrophobic.

Kissing the Blarney Stone, which was set into the battlements at the top of the castle in 1446, is no easy feat either. Lay down on your back, slide back into a gap, lean back and give the stone a smooch. They do sanitize in between guests at least. It’s supposed to give one the gift of gab for the next seven years. We’ll see if it works. That evening we stayed at what was my favorite hotel of the trip, that being the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

Thursday saw us heading back to Dublin after a morning trip to Kilkenny Castle (ABC) which was the most up to date castle we visited. Back in Dublin we had the evening off and headed to the Temple Bar area for the evening. Kevin Sjuts was going to be a guest on the Husker Sports Nightly program which was airing from Buskers, which was one of the three “Husker Bars” for the week and we went to watch..

Kevin mentioned Linda and I (Sjuts connection) on the broadcast which led to one of those small world moments. A guy that was sitting next to Linda while we were watching the show came over to me. It was Art Bender who had graduated from Humphrey High School about four years ahead of me.

His family had owned a bar in the little town of Cornlea about five miles west of Humphrey which I used to frequent back in the day. I hadn’t seen Art in probably 50 years and had to go all the way to Ireland to reconnect.

Friday’s favorite was the tour of the Guinness Storehouse and dinner at Taylors Three Rock which included a night of fantastic Irish Stew and Irish song and dance performed by some very professional young men and women.

Then Saturday came the football game and using another Pierceism…. “Blah, Blah, Blah, Blah”. Up early Sunday and off to the airport and a return to the real world.

What the heck?

It’s always good to get back home and we’ll always remember the good times with Pam, Pierce, Kevin, Janet, our friends from York and all the new friends that we made on the trip. It’s now a week later and I finally feel like I’ve caught up on my sleep.

These York couples traveled to Ireland with 10-11 to visit the country and watch the Huskers. Pictured at the Cliffs of Moher are from left: Mark and Dawn Nannen, 10-11 sports director Kevin Sjuts, Janet Sjuts (Kevin’s mom), Linda and Dave Sjuts, Pam and Gary Zoubek. (Not pictured – Tom and Nancy Neihart)

The Cliffs of Moher, located on the west coast of Ireland, run for about nine miles and are over 700 feet at their highest point.

The Blarney Castle is one of those “must see” stops in Ireland. At right, Linda Sjuts is shown kissing the Blarney Stone located at the very top of the castle.