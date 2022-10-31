 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Trick-or-treaters start early at Haunt at the Holthus

  • 0
IMG_9712.JPG

Families enter the spooky maze at Haunt at the Holthus, a popular and safe event for kids to collect treats and play games.

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- Halloween was celebrated a day early at the annual Haunt at the Holthus event on Sunday. The Holthus Center was illuminated with spooky lights, jack–o’-lanterns and other Halloween decor. Families strolled through an enchanted trail where they encountered friendly scarecrows, witches, zombies and Star Wars characters.

There were many activities along the trail including a game of I Spy and photo booths. York Parks and Rec had a playroom for kids to play tic-tac-toe, bowling and pin the spider. Yorkshire Playhouse was also there to present Spooky Storytime.

The waiting line was long, but many would agree that it paid off in the end when Starbucks was there to offer sweet treats for the whole family. The kids left with buckets full of candy and the parents left with a cup of coffee -- everyone was satisfied.

The admission was $1 per entry or a non-perishable item that went to the food pantry at Blue Valley Community Action.

People are also reading…

Once again Haunt at the Holthus was successful, safe and gave families memories that will last a lifetime.

IMG_9719.JPG

Ron and Diana Kretz of Daylight Donuts pass out tokens for free donuts at Haunt at Holthus.
IMG_9729.JPG

Kristina and her son Carrick Bashus enjoy a spooky adventure at Haunt at the Holthus on Sunday. 
IMG_9746.JPG

Strutting his T-rex costume at Haunt at the Holthus is Klayton Havlovek.
IMG_9747.JPG

Melissa Strong from Yorkshire Playhouse reads thrilling Halloween tales at Haunt at the Holthus. 
IMG_9761.JPG

Three-year-old Myles Friesen participates in a fun game of bowling, one of the many activities at Haunt at the Holthus.
IMG_9778.JPG

The Lee family of York takes a quick photo opportunity along the haunted trail at Haunt at the Holthus.
IMG_9698.JPG
IMG_9703.JPG
IMG_9706.JPG
IMG_9720.JPG
IMG_9734.JPG
IMG_9749.JPG
IMG_9752.JPG
IMG_9758.JPG
IMG_9760.JPG
IMG_9771.JPG
IMG_9776.JPG
IMG_9784.JPG
IMG_9795.JPG
IMG_9796.JPG
IMG_9797.JPG
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia, Hong Kong authorities found $1 billion worth of meth disguised as coconut water

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News