Trick-or-treaters start early at Haunt at the Holthus

YORK -- Halloween was celebrated a day early at the annual Haunt at the Holthus event on Sunday. The Holthus Center was illuminated with spooky lights, jack–o’-lanterns and other Halloween decor. Families strolled through an enchanted trail where they encountered friendly scarecrows, witches, zombies and Star Wars characters.

There were many activities along the trail including a game of I Spy and photo booths. York Parks and Rec had a playroom for kids to play tic-tac-toe, bowling and pin the spider. Yorkshire Playhouse was also there to present Spooky Storytime.

The waiting line was long, but many would agree that it paid off in the end when Starbucks was there to offer sweet treats for the whole family. The kids left with buckets full of candy and the parents left with a cup of coffee -- everyone was satisfied.

The admission was $1 per entry or a non-perishable item that went to the food pantry at Blue Valley Community Action.

Once again Haunt at the Holthus was successful, safe and gave families memories that will last a lifetime.