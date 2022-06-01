Trial set in multi-felony drug case

YORK – A jury trial has been scheduled for a man facing a multi-felony drug case in York County District Court, after he was allegedly caught with controlled substances during a traffic stop in York County.

Enrique Torres, 28, of Lake Villa, Ill., has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; two counts of having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony. He appeared for arraignment in York County District Court, during which he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

According to court documents, the case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation. The trooper was also assisted by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Torres was a passenger in the vehicle and the driver was said to have a standoffish attitude toward the trooper and gave conflicting information as to their travels.

It is stated in the affidavit that Torres appeared nervous and when asked if the vehicle could be searched, he is said to become agitated and argumentative. Torres was asked for consent because he was the person who rented the vehicle.

The deputy’s canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search, troopers and deputies allegedly found three bacgs of marijuana in the rear cargo area, two bags in the back seat containing marijuana, 14 sheets of THC wax. The amount of marijuana was totaled at 17 pounds and the total amount of THC wax was estimated to be 5.6 pounds.

The jury trial for Torres has been set for late October.