Trial set for York man accused of fleeing

YORK – A jury trial has been set for a York man who has been charged with a Class 4 felony regarding his alleged flight to avoid arrest.

Robert Mattson, 46, appeared in York County District Court this past week, for arraignment.

He pleaded not guilty.

Mattson was charged after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw Mattson’s out-of-county vehicle on Road 10 east of Walmart, traveling at a high rate of speed and with fictitious license plates. According to court documents, the deputy followed the vehicle and eventually saw it was on East 12th Street, in York, traveling at a very high rate of speed.

The deputy’s affidavit says he saw the vehicle nearly wreck as it was turned onto Road N where it entered the ditch and then go back on the road, still at a high rate of speed. The deputy says he clocked the vehicle at 106 mph in a 50 mph zone and began pursuit. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on East Nobes Road and Mattson was arrested.

It was noted in court documents that Mattson has “an extensive Nebraska criminal history dating back to 1996 and he is a Nebraska convicted felon. He has served time in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services four separate times for several felony convictions.”

His trial for this latest situation has been set for mid-November.