Trial set for woman who fled from law enforcement in York County

YORK – A woman who fled from law enforcement in York County has been charged with felony flight to avoid arrest and she is facing a possible maximum of two years in prison if convicted. A jury trial has been set in the matter for late May, as she has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her.

Chance C. Moon, 25, of Lincoln was driving a black BMW on Interstate 80 while a deputy with the York/Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force was participating in a ruse check-point at the Bradshaw exit.

The deputy saw Moon exit at the Bradshaw interchange and turn south, going down the country road and then intending to go further west. Due to an alleged traffic infraction, the deputy initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of County Roads 9 and H.

The deputy says in court documents there was a strong odor of raw marijuana inside the vehicle.

It was found that her license and temporary tags for the vehicle had expired.

Another law enforcement officer arrived and Moon told the deputy she was on probation for a guns/marijuana case in 2018 after being arrested in Grand Island.

A request was made for her to exit the car but the deputies were unsuccessful for approximately eight minutes as she refused to comply. During that time, the deputy saw a speed loader for a handgun in the driver’s door. The deputy was halfway in the vehicle, attempting to turn it off, when the woman placed the vehicle into gear, nearly running over his foot, and she fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

The deputies ultimately decided not to pursue her, for her own safety, and one deputy briefly and slowly followed a trail of dust for a short period of time in case she wrecked on the county road and needed medical attention.

The deputy contacted Moon’s probation officer in Grand Island and was told she had absconded a long time ago.

An arrest warrant was issued and she was eventually taken into custody.