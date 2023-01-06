 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trial set for man accused of strangling woman in front of children

  • 0
York County Courthouse

YORK – Kazadi Didier Mukoma, 50, whose address has been listed as York and Grand Island in court documents, is accused of strangling a woman in front of her young children in York. A jury trial in the matter has been postponed until late March.

According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a trailer park in the York community on the report of an active physical assault underway.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

When the sheriff’s deputy arrived, they were informed by a woman that Mukoma had just driven away. The deputy says in his affidavit that the woman had visible red marks on the left and right sides of her neck, visible bruising on her left and right forearms and abrasions on her left and right knees.

Court documents indicate the woman said Mukoma “approached her from behind, wrapped his arm around her neck, applying pressure to her throat, causing her to have difficulty breathing and to feel pain and to feel like she was going to pass out.” The woman said he then threw her onto the ground, in a hallway, and then kicked her with downward force. She said, according to the affidavit, that all four of her children – ages 11, 6, 5 and 4 – were present and witnessed the assault.

People are also reading…

It was noted in court documents that Mukoma has a prior conviction of domestic assault in Custer County.

Mukoma has already pleaded not guilty to assault by strangulation, a Class 3A felony; four counts of committing child abuse, all Class 3A felonies; and domestic assault intentionally causing bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Council to discuss land purchase

Council to discuss land purchase

YORK – When the York City Council meets in regular session this week, they will have a relatively light agenda with the majority of subject ma…

Man sentenced for meth possession

Man sentenced for meth possession

YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has been sentenced for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

House speaker deadlock drags on as hardline Republicans dig in

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News