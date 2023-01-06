Trial set for man accused of strangling woman in front of children

YORK – Kazadi Didier Mukoma, 50, whose address has been listed as York and Grand Island in court documents, is accused of strangling a woman in front of her young children in York. A jury trial in the matter has been postponed until late March.

According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a trailer park in the York community on the report of an active physical assault underway.

When the sheriff’s deputy arrived, they were informed by a woman that Mukoma had just driven away. The deputy says in his affidavit that the woman had visible red marks on the left and right sides of her neck, visible bruising on her left and right forearms and abrasions on her left and right knees.

Court documents indicate the woman said Mukoma “approached her from behind, wrapped his arm around her neck, applying pressure to her throat, causing her to have difficulty breathing and to feel pain and to feel like she was going to pass out.” The woman said he then threw her onto the ground, in a hallway, and then kicked her with downward force. She said, according to the affidavit, that all four of her children – ages 11, 6, 5 and 4 – were present and witnessed the assault.

It was noted in court documents that Mukoma has a prior conviction of domestic assault in Custer County.

Mukoma has already pleaded not guilty to assault by strangulation, a Class 3A felony; four counts of committing child abuse, all Class 3A felonies; and domestic assault intentionally causing bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor.