Trial postponed in case involving robbery and kidnapping

YORK – The upcoming trial for Buay Chuol, 17, of Grand Island, has been postponed until a later date, in a case involving alleged robbery, theft and kidnapping.

The case began on Jan. 29, when the York Police Department responded to a report that a male, who was in custody, assaulted a transportation driver and stole the private service transportation van. On scene officers learned that the contracted transportation company was transporting two detained juvenile males, one age 16 and the other age 17, back to Kearney.

According to the police department, “When they briefly stopped at a business in the 3400 block of South Lincoln Avenue, one of the detained males freed himself from his restraints, assaulted and overwhelmed the transportation driver, obtaining the keys to the van. The juvenile then stole the vehicle and proceeded west from York. Utilizing the vehicle’s tracking device, York Police Department officers continued tracking the vehicle until both males were apprehended by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Highway 34.

“The York Sheriff’s Department took custody of the juveniles and completed the transportation to Kearney Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center where they were lodged.”

Chuol has already pleaded not guilty to the following: