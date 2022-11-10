Trial postponed for York sex offender

YORK – A jury trial for Ryan Lambert, 30, of York, has been postponed until later this year, in a case where he is again charged with child pornography-related felonies.

He was earlier convicted of the same in York County and sent to prison twice.

Now he is facing five counts of possession of child pornography, all Class 1C felonies that carry a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison.

According to the affidavit filed with the court by an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol, the NSP received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the downloading of five videos in which children were the victims of sexual assault.

An internet provider was subpoenaed in order to identify the subscriber of the address to which the videos were provided.

It was found that the subscriber was in York and Ryan Lambert was a resident in that person’s home. It was also noted that Lambert is currently on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry because of prior offenses of possession of child pornography. The first conviction was in 2016 and the second conviction was while he was still in prison while on work release in 2019.

The investigator, according to court documents, went to the address where Lambert was staying and spoke with him. The investigator says Lambert “admitted to creating the Dropbox account and it was named after his former cellmate from prison. He also handed the investigator his cell phone, as well as gave written consent for his phone to have data extraction.”

Lambert appeared for a status hearing in York County District Court this past week where a continuance was granted.