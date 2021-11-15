 Skip to main content
Trend of COVID cases still high in health district
Trend of COVID cases still high in health district

YORK – The most recent figures provided by the Four Corners Health Department show there were 174 new COVID-19 cases in the health district in the past seven days.

While high, it was a slight dip compared to a few days before that.

The health district’s trend has been on an upward trajectory since late October.

Because of state mandates, the health department cannot provide case numbers for the individual counties in the health department, but the information that is available seems to indicate the larger number of cases in the district are occurring in Butler County – although there are new cases being confirmed in all three counties in the health district (which are York, Seward and Polk Counties).

The new cases are also being reported in all age groups.

Vaccination percentages (of the total population) continue to stay just about the same. The district’s overall percentage is now at 49.66%. Only two counties have exceeded the 50% mark – Seward and York. Butler County’s percentage is at 48.24 and Polk County’s is 44.06%.

So far, there have been 43,733 vaccinations administered in the health district. Of those, 21,787 are first doses; 20,640 are second doses; and 1,297 are Johnson & Johnson one-time vaccinations.

Children ages 5-11 are now eligible to be vaccinated and booster shots are available as well.

