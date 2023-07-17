The medallion was hidden at the base of a large tree near the south end of the fairgrounds near what resembles a short squatty rocket or a very small grain bin.

Clue #1

Here we are in Year 36…How can that be?

Hope you had fun celebrating the land of the free.

Hope you got registered…That would be best.

Don’t head out to where four lanes run east and west.

The second line was a reference to the July 3 fireworks held at the York County Fairgrounds. The last line was the 36th time the first clue reminded hunters that the medallion would not be hidden in the area of York that runs south out to the interstate.

Text clue: Just a welcome to the hunt

Clue #2

By now you might thinking that this hunt will be tough,

Close by the medallion is something that’s rough.

Some hunters go fast some may go slow,

This year you’ll be looking at places that are low.

The second line was a reference to the bark on the tree which was rough. The last two lines to tell you it was hidden at ground level.

Text Clue: “Old Bases” — A reference to the former fairgrounds ball field. The medallion was hidden close to where right field used to be.

Clue #3

Pirate Jim has seen hunters walk and some run,

The medallion would have trouble seeing the setting sun.

You don’t have to dig and don’t leave the ground,

Important things to remember if the treasure is to be found.

The first line again is a reference to the old ballfield. The second line shows it was hidden on the east side of the tree. Last two lines were a reminder of the basic rules of the hunt.

Text clue: “Our nation’s capital” – That’s Washington D.C.—The York County Fair features the D C Lynch carnival most years which sets up right close to where the medallion was hidden.

Clue #4

You might enjoy a good walk when hunting for treasure,

Bending down and picking it up would bring you great pleasure.

Stay a little away from the bank and suffer less pain.

The medallion might have got a little wet from yesterday’s rain.

One annual event held at the fairgrounds is the American Cancer Society’s Walk held each June. The fairgrounds feature the Cornerstone Bank building and the Cornerstone Soccer complex. The clue would indicate it was not hidden close to those areas. The last line would indicate it was not hidden underneath anything but out where it could get wet.

Text clue: “No Ripples H2O” equals flat water. Flat Water is the Indian name for Nebraska. Nebraska Avenue runs next to the fairgrounds.

Clue #5

Have you narrowed it down to where the medallion might be?

You might start by staying north of the street named 3 + 3.

Look for the places that kids can have fun,

Do that and your treasure hunt may soon be done.

The first two lines indicate the medallion was hidden north of 6th Street. The place where kids have fun would again be the carnival that sets up in the field adjacent to the hiding place.

Text Clue: “Goes with Big City” – The phrase that completes this is Bright Lights. Bright Lights, Big City is a classic movie and also a classic blues song. Bright lights refers both to the carnival lights and the fireworks show held at the fairgrounds.

Clue #6

Take the number of this clue and then add a three.

That’s would figure into where you want to be.

Our town is located west of the capital of our great state.

Do the exact opposite while hunting….can you relate?

The clue number six and the three add up to 9. This is the ninth time the medallion has been hidden at the fairgrounds.

Text Clue: “H-H-H-H” equals 4-H. 4-H activities abound at the York County Fair.

Clue #7

The medallion was hidden the last days of June,

A few days later it might have heard a tune.

It wouldn’t have slept the night of July 3,

It seemed that it was noisy as noisy could be.

This clue would have taken you right to the fairgrounds. Music is played for quite a while before the firework show. The last two lines again refer to the fireworks held on July 3. The medallion was hidden the night of June 30.

Text Clue: “August Delight” – Again referring to the York County Fair

The following would have been the next two clues if the Renner family had not found the medallion when they did.

Clue #8

The treasure says…Take a deep breath on this hunting day.

If you smell Mr. Cow, you must move further away.

If you are reading this, the treasure hasn’t been seen.

It’s closer to where you’ll find all the green.

Clue #9

Some hunters may think the pirate is dense,

He says all you must do is follow the fence.

Something is standing…yes it’s close by.

Looking like something ready to shoot for the sky.