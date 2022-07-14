Treasure found -- Heinz hunts down medallion at York Middle School

YORK -- At 7:30 p.m., Wednesday night, Nathan Heinz of York was determined to find the medallion of the 35th York News-Times Treasure hunt, and sure enough he did while digging behind weeds next to the garden beds at the York Middle School.

The 27-year-old is a veteran when it comes to treasure hunting. Ten years ago, Heinz found his first medallion with his sister, Celeste. He said his parents have been participating in the treasure since the first year it started.

Heinz said, “I’d go out with them to look as a kid, but never had any luck. We were lucky to have found the medallion the 25th year, and I’ve been trying to find it again ever since then.”

He said he was not fully committed to searching for the medallion this year, but whenever he had free time, he was on the lookout. On Tuesday he was looking with family members, Steve, Brenda and Alex Heinz. Then Wednesday, he went looking by himself.

“What sold me were the clues talking about where memories were made, and the sixth clue mentioned places where it’s a bummer when no one is there in the summer, so I knew it was at a school,” said Heinz. “Then when I was out here, the clue mentioned it being where plants were growing.”

There were no treasure hunters searching at the middle school. Heinz said he said saw some people looking at the high school and elementary school.

“It got me a little worried because I thought I might have got something totally wrong,” said Heinz.

After finding the treasure in the 25th year, he had an idea of what the size and texture the medallion would be.

Heinz said, “Once I felt that plastic, I knew what it was. I kind of just ran to the car screaming, so I was pretty happy. I was a little out of breath, I hate to the admit that. I called my family and tried calling the newspaper. I said to my family, ‘Come here, come look at this!’ My aunt and uncle and brother all came out to take a look. It was a fun time,” said Heinz.

As far as the $1,000 he received, Heinz said he may “candidly use it to buy groceries,” purchase a new flat screen TV, or buy some games for his Xbox.

The professional treasure hunter would like to share some advice for those looking next year. Heinz said, “Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty. I was lucky enough to feel this one, but my hands were still covered in dirt from it being buried. I had so many bug bites and scratches. You just can’t be afraid to stick your hands in some places.”