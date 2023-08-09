Editor’s Note: Gloria’s 11-year-old daughter, Julia, wrote the column this week. Gloria will return next week.

My two weeks in Ohio are flying by too fast. Well, I think it’s because I’m having so much fun! Mom told you a week ago how Hosanna (7) and I (11) traveled to visit family here in Danville, Ohio.

All went well, and I’m enjoying my time with my cousins, uncles, and aunts.

One unique experience was going to the dentist — the one Dad went to when he was a boy. At home in Illinois, Mom kept thinking about my tooth that needed to be pulled to make space for my new one coming in and trying to decide what dentist to move forward with. In Ohio, my uncles and Aunt Mary told me I could go to their old-time favorite dentist and get it pulled as a surprise for Mom. It was a good idea, and the next Tuesday, we headed for the dentist with electric scooters. Cousin Janeva, her dad, and Aunt Mary went along too. Mary signed the papers for me. All went well; I was so relieved to have it out and couldn’t wait to show Mom.

The following day Hosanna and I got to go along on a trip with my uncle Tobias’. He took all his workers who work for his landscaping and tree trimming business (and their families) on this trip to West Virginia. We traveled with two big charter buses.

A few days before, Mary and I had gone to Costco and bought all kinds of things for the trip including stacks of drinks and snacks for everyone to eat along the way.

On Tuesday morning at 3:00, we loaded both buses and headed for West Virginia. After four hours of travel, we stopped at New River Gorge, a huge bridge over mountains, rivers, and canyons. It was amazing! I never saw something like that before. It is so amazing to think that God made it all.

Next, we headed for the Cass Railroad, where they gave people rides up the mountain. We all went onto the train. They started its old-fashioned steam engine and blew the whistle, and rang the bell, and we were off! It was thrilling! On this four-and-a-half-hour train ride, I was just sitting there on a bench in one of the train cars looking out, and for the first time in my life, I saw a bear in the wild! My friend saw it too. I was shocked to see it, especially thinking it was not far from us.

Next, we all headed for the hotel. We took all our belongings into our rooms and then walked to a

nearby restaurant. The exercise felt great and we were soon filled with a yummy supper. We were all very tired and crashed into our soft beds and slept well. We were very thankful for a good night’s sleep.

In the morning, we quickly ate breakfast at the hotel and were on our way again by 8:30 and headed for Cooper Rock, where we had plenty to see and do. First we went on a little trail that took us to a lookout point with railings. It was beautiful; you could see very far off in the distance; I could even see people down at the bottom; they looked so small as if I could scoop them up with my

hand! Next, we went on another path with all sizes of stones you had to climb over and around. I enjoy climbing, so I made it my goal to climb over all the ones I could. There were also larger scenic stones along the way.

It was a good day filled with more hiking and travel.

By 8:00 that evening, we arrived at Tobias’ house. As soon as we had cleaned out the buses, Tobias and his family, Aunt Mary, Hosanna, and I walked up to Mary’s house, where Mom and my brothers were waiting for us. We were all excited to be together again. That first night we could hardly talk fast enough to get enough stories in about all that had happened the past days.

Best of all was when I gave her a little container to open. When she opened it, she was puzzled where this tooth came from; then I showed her my mouth she couldn’t believe her eyes!!! It was very fun to surprise her!!

When we were in Ohio, Mary made some delicious apple dumplings over the fire, and I would like to share it with you. So here it is.

CARAMEL APPLE DUMPLINGS

Sauce

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 ½ cups water

Dumplings

1 ¼ cups flour

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

·2 tablespoons butter

·2 teaspoons vanilla

·½ cup apples, peeled and chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a skillet, heat sauce ingredients to a boil.

2. Reduce heat to a simmer.

3. Meanwhile, mix together dumplings.

4. Drop by tablespoons into sauce.

5. Cover tightly and simmer 20 minutes, do not lift lid.

6. Serve warm with ice cream or milk.