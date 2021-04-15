Traveling Children's Theatre to hold performance

YORK -- The York College Traveling Children’s Theatre will perform “10-Minute Fairy Tales,” on Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m. in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (located at 1098 East 10th Street).

Everyone is invited to attend this free performance. Masks are required of everyone elementary school-aged and older. No tickets or reservations are needed. Seating will open at 10:30 a.m.

The show is appropriate for all ages, but is especially fun for kids. The fairy tales featured are “The Sister,” “The Elves and the Shoemaker,” “Goldilocks and the Three Bears," "Hansel and Gretel," "Jack and the Beanstalk" and "The Frog Prince." The show contains scripts written by local writers C. Danielle Deal and Mitchell Roush, and children’s theatre director, John I. Baker III.

Baker began the Traveling Children’s Theatre program at York College in 1997. The group typically performs 20 times in a spring semester, visiting elementary schools and other community venues in the surrounding area. Due to the pandemic this will be one of their only public performances and their final performance of the year.

The cast includes Kelsey Beck, Dalton Brandt, Samantha Crump, Nathan Lacina, Leah Lane, Chris Martens, Alyssa Shaw and Ian Wallgren.