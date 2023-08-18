The busload of Oklahoma Christian Travelers were here to dine and explore when the Visitors Bureau hosted them last weekend. After checking into their rooms at the Hampton Inn, they enjoyed a buffet meal at Chances ‘R’ Restaurant & Lounge, where the fried chicken and carved roast beef were declared the best meal of their week-long tour of western and central Nebraska. Saturday morning, they enjoyed breakfast, courtesy of Lonnie Berger, owner of the York Wendy’s, and then set off for tours of York University’s Clayton Museum of Ancient History, Lee’s Marble Museum and Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park. Following lunch again at Wendy’s, they headed south back to Oklahoma. We sure hope to see some of you return soon.

Despite her age, her big birthday event of the year, York County Fair’s 150th, went off well. The weather was about as good as it gets this time of year, events were very well-attended and all I spoke to had themselves a great time. It’s hard to believe that she’s 150, and still going strong!

The only drawback for the County Fair is that, for me at least, it signals the end of summer and the beginning of fall. Schools are starting and students are moving into their dorms and apartments on campus and finding their way to classes. The oppressive summer heat is giving way to cooler mornings and evenings, and football is just around the corner. Way too soon, the leaves will decide to change into a yellow, orange, red and brown palette and take flight in the Nebraska breezes. Onions are pulled, and tomatoes and peppers picked for salsa to be made. The last of the cucumbers are taken from the vines and washed, sliced and processed into pickles. Potatoes are dug and stored, cabbages (thankfully not stolen, so far) are ready for runza filling to be cooked and frozen for a later date. Fall is definitely in the air!

I will be playing tourist in mid-September, as we will be having a week-long stay in Estes Park, Colorado with Sister Susan and nephews, nieces and great nephews and niece all under one big roof! It’s been a couple years since I’ve been out there to enjoy the crisp mountain air, changes of the colors of the aspens and watching the elk come down into the valley. I think I am ready for a break. By coincidence, the timing of this trip means I will not miss any of the Bellevue University’s Bruin soccer games, and make it back in time for a match with the Drovers. Go Bruins!

Yorkfest weekend is nearly upon us, furthermore signaling the end of those carefree summer days. Official dates are September 7-10, and the official theme “Rock Around the Clock . . . The Happy Days of York.” Four days jam-packed with family-friendly events for everyone of all ages. There will be more information in my next column, but if you can’t wait that long, please go to www.yorkchamber.org for a full listing of events. It’s a guaranteed good time for all!

For your calendars:

August—November — 17 County Leadership begins

Aug. 22 —York University Panther Prowl — Downtown York

Aug, 23 — Classes begin at York University

Sept. 1-2 — York High School Alumni Weekend (yorkdukes.ne.alumni@gmail.com)

Sept. 7-10 — Annual Yorkfest Celebration — Citywide

Sept. 9 — Annual Heritage Day — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Sept. 15-17 — Annual Mustang Round-Up Celebration — McCool Junction Citywide

Sept. 22 — York General Auxiliary 2nd Annual Golf Tournament — York Country Club