Transportation Exploration: Fun on wheels

YORK -- Events were happening all around last weekend for York Balloon Days, including the family favorite event, Transportation Exploration.

It’s the fourth year York Parks and Rec, the York Chamber of Commerce and the Holthus Convention Center have worked together to successfully put on the event.

York Parks and Rec director Cheree Folts said the idea originated from when Lincoln Children’s Museum and Duncan Aviation put on the Tractors, Trucks, Trains and Planes event.

“I took my kids to it and said we can do this in York,” said Folts.

This year there were close to 700 attendees at Transportation Exploration. Families who came previous years returned this year to have a good time.

Foltz said having the event take place at the Holthus Center is convenient and gives them enough parking lot space for the machinery, both big and small.

Kids peeked into Bobcats, trucks, buses and more. The sounds of honking and beeping came from every direction as children climbed into the big rigs and tested out the horns.

Machine operators were there as well to assist and answer any questions kids had about their favorite vehicles.

In addition to touching and “driving” pieces of equipment, there were plenty of surprise giveaways and buckets full of candy.

“The most rewarding part of my job is seeing kids be happy and having fun,” said Folts.

Folts said Transportation Exploration would not be possible without community involvement.

Transportation Exploration participants

City of York Public Works

City of York Police Department

City of York Fire Department

City of York Ballpark Complex

City of York Wastewater Department

Blow-it Up Balloons

Nebraska Army National Guard

Akrs

NPPD

Kona Ice

The Waffleman

York County Sherriff’s Department

York Equipment

York County Public Transportation

Hitz Towing

CVA

York Public Schools

Klein's Outdoor Power

Max Country

York Chamber of Commerce