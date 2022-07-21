Transportation Exploration: Fun on wheels

YORK -- Events were happening all around last weekend for York Balloon Days, including the family favorite event, Transportation Exploration.
It’s the fourth year York Parks and Rec, the York Chamber of Commerce and the Holthus Convention Center have worked together to successfully put on the event.
York Parks and Rec director Cheree Folts said the idea originated from when Lincoln Children’s Museum and Duncan Aviation put on the Tractors, Trucks, Trains and Planes event.
“I took my kids to it and said we can do this in York,” said Folts.
This year there were close to 700 attendees at Transportation Exploration. Families who came previous years returned this year to have a good time.
Foltz said having the event take place at the Holthus Center is convenient and gives them enough parking lot space for the machinery, both big and small.
Kids peeked into Bobcats, trucks, buses and more. The sounds of honking and beeping came from every direction as children climbed into the big rigs and tested out the horns.
Machine operators were there as well to assist and answer any questions kids had about their favorite vehicles.
In addition to touching and “driving” pieces of equipment, there were plenty of surprise giveaways and buckets full of candy.
“The most rewarding part of my job is seeing kids be happy and having fun,” said Folts.
Folts said Transportation Exploration would not be possible without community involvement.
Transportation Exploration participants
City of York Public Works
City of York Police Department
City of York Fire Department
City of York Ballpark Complex
City of York Wastewater Department
Blow-it Up Balloons
Nebraska Army National Guard
Akrs
NPPD
Kona Ice
The Waffleman
York County Sherriff’s Department
York Equipment
York County Public Transportation
Hitz Towing
CVA
York Public Schools
Klein's Outdoor Power
Max Country
York Chamber of Commence