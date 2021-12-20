 Skip to main content
Transient steals car from York nurse, wrecks it at “Y intersection”
York County Sheriff's Department

YORK – York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka says a transient stole a vehicle from a nurse at York General Hospital and then wrecked it at the “Y intersection” in north York.

Vrbka said a nurse was unloading items from her vehicle at the hospital Friday night and when she went inside the building, the man (who the sheriff said is a transient from Texas) jumped inside the vehicle and took off.

The sheriff said the man was intoxicated.

The transient, later identified as Mariano Rico Jasso, drove the vehicle northbound on North Lincoln Avenue – but wrecked it at the dead end/Y intersection.

“He went right through the dead end, into the field,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “One of our deputies, who was off duty at the time, was coming back from Seward when he saw the wreckage at the intersection and stopped. He inspected the scene and called it in.”

The sheriff said deputies responded and Jasso, who was not injured, was arrested for driving while under the influence and vehicle theft.

The vehicle was totaled, the sheriff added.

“We lucked out in the fact that an off-duty deputy found it first, because there was a chance if others had stopped by, the man might have tried to carjack them or assault them,” the sheriff added.

Jasso, 35, is being held in the York County Jail.

