Transient sentenced to jail to serve out his post-release supervision

YORK – Brandon Kirby, 26, who is classified in court documents as being a transient, will be sitting out the rest of his post-release supervision period in jail, in a case involving a stolen vehicle.

This case began when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were on regular duty on Interstate 80, in Hamilton County, when they were advised that a stolen vehicle was headed in their direction. They were told to watch for a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup – which they soon located. The vehicle was stopped in York County, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Kirby was the driver, according to investigators and the arresting troopers said he admitted to them that he stole the vehicle.

He was later sentenced by Judge James Stecker to 12 months in prison with credit for 188 days already served in the county jail, to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.

However, Kirby violated the terms of his post-release supervision and he had to be re-sentenced.

This past week, Kirby (who is being held for York County at the Seward County Jail) appeared via videoconferencing for a sentencing hearing in York County District Court.