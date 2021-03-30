Transient sentenced to jail to serve out his post-release supervision

YORK – Brandon Kirby, 26, who is classified in court documents as being a transient, will be sitting out the rest of his post-release supervision period in jail, in a case involving a stolen vehicle.
This case began when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were on regular duty on Interstate 80, in Hamilton County, when they were advised that a stolen vehicle was headed in their direction. They were told to watch for a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup – which they soon located. The vehicle was stopped in York County, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kirby was the driver, according to investigators and the arresting troopers said he admitted to them that he stole the vehicle.
He was later sentenced by Judge James Stecker to 12 months in prison with credit for 188 days already served in the county jail, to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.
However, Kirby violated the terms of his post-release supervision and he had to be re-sentenced.
This past week, Kirby (who is being held for York County at the Seward County Jail) appeared via videoconferencing for a sentencing hearing in York County District Court.
“He’s not one to be on probation and the pre-sentence investigation says he’s not fit for probation,” said Kirby’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “We are asking for 504 days of credit for time served.”
“How much time remains on his post-release supervision?” Judge Stecker asked.
York County Attorney John Lyons said Kirby was released from prison on March 10, 2020; he didn’t appear for a meeting with probation on April 9; revocation allegations were filed on April 15; in May, he was in lockdown; he absconded again; and a warrant was returned on May 12.
It was determined that Kirby had 32 days remaining, in order to fulfill his term of post-release supervision, so he was sentenced to 32 days in jail to serve our the remainder.