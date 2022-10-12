Transient pleads no contest to possession

YORK – Jakota Moore, 35, who is listed in court documents as being a transient, has pleaded no contest in a case involving methamphetamine possession and being a habitual criminal.

The case began when the York Police Department received information from the York County Sheriff’s Department that a reckless driver had turned off of Interstate 80 into York. The police found the vehicle at a business in the 100 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

The court affidavit says the police saw the vehicle turn onto East Second Street and go north on North Lincoln Avenue. The officers said the vehicle crossed the center line and a traffic stop was conducted at Third and Grant.

Moore was a passenger in the vehicle.

During a consented search, officers found a backpack belonging to Moore that contained a pipe with methamphetamine residue and 23 clonazepam pills. One of the other people in the vehicle also had methamphetamine in seven bags on his person.

The habitual criminal allegation stemmed from Moore’s criminal history which includes a conviction for theft by unlawful taking, $500-$1,500, in Douglas County for which he was sentenced to an 18-22-month prison term. He was also sentenced to a term of 20 months to three years in prison for attempt of a Class 3 felony in Platte County.

He was also sentenced to a term of 3-5 years in prison for a conviction for burglary in Platte County. And he was sentenced to a term of 6-9 years in Platte County for criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices.

This past week, he appeared in York County District Court for a change of plea hearing. He pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine. All the other charges were dismissed.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 14.