Transient given probation after stealing vehicle

YORK – Andrew Frerichs, who is listed as being a transient staying in the York area and also being from Grand Island, has been sentenced to probation in a case involving felony theft.

The 23-year-old was convicted of stealing a vehicle in the rural area of the county.

According to court documents, a rural resident reported that Frerichs and a woman had been staying in his camper and only entering his residence for use of the restroom. However, the man reported that Frerichs entered his house without permission, stole the keys to his 1997 Toyota Camry and left.

Later, Frerichs turned himself in to authorities in Fillmore County. Frerichs was then transferred to the York County Jail.

Once in custody, Frerichs told investigators the vehicle had been abandoned ¼ mile south of Highway 6 on Road 24.

It was also discovered that Frerichs had no operator’s license in any state.

The charge against him was a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine. He pleaded no contest in the matter.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Frerichs to three years of traditional probation which includes three 30-day stints in jail, in the future – which can be waived by the court if Frerichs is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.