Traffic stop yields hundreds of controlled substance parcels

YORK – A 25-year-old Michigan man is facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp in a case that began with a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

Cornelius Benz Glass waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol on the interstate when he saw a white car with a Vermont license plate, following a semi-trailer at an unsafe distance. The trooper pulled in behind the vehicle as it then exited the interstate at York. A traffic stop was initiated.

The trooper says in his affidavit that as he approached the vehicle, he saw several air fresheners hanging inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Bryce Lee Saxton of Michigan and a front seat passenger was identified as Jalana Jean Saxton – and at first the trooper didn’t see any other occupants. It was later discovered that another individual was lying down in the back seat and covered in clothes. That man was identified as Glass.