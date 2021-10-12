Traffic stop results in felony case, arraignment held

YORK – Jason Hudson, 35, of Belvidere, was charged with a felony after a traffic stop and pleaded no contest during arraignment proceedings held this past week.

Hudson appeared in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 81 near Road 4. He said he saw a vehicle without a license plate and a traffic stop was initiated. During that stop, the deputy asked Hudson if he had permission to search the vehicle and it was denied. According to court documents, the deputy explained his suspicions about narcotics being in the vehicle.

The county’s drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a probable cause search was done. The deputy alleges Hudson admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier that day and he was placed in the cruiser.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a Ziploc bag containing 2.7 grams of methamphetamine; a pocket mirror with meth across the top of it; a bon used for ingesting methamphetamine; baggies with various amounts of methamphetamine weighing 1.5 grams; a tooter straw; two credit cards with methamphetamine residue; and two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

A jury trial was set for Jan. 25, 2022.