Traffic stop leads to seizure of 10 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia

YORK – A traffic stop in York County has led to the seizure of 10 pounds of high grade marijuana and multiple paraphernalia items, as well as charges against a Minnesota man.

Justice Tranberg, 22, of Blaine, Minn., has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was working his regular patrol on Interstate 80, in the middle of the night. He says, in the affidavit filed with the court, that he saw a car without a working taillight.

A traffic stop was initiated.

He said the vehicle was driven by a man named Anthony Mitchell and Tranberg was the passenger.

The deputy says the men were unable to provide him the proper rental papers for the vehicle.

The deputy also said he could see a green leafy substance scattered across Tranberg’s lap and sweatshirt. The deputy said when he asked Tranberg if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Tranberg gestured to the glove box.

When Tranberg later opened the glove box, the deputy said there was a glass pipe inside.