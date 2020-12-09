Traffic stop leads to alleged discovery of drugs

YORK – An officer with the York Police Department stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation, which led to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Agent, Jr., 33, of Middletown, Penn., has been formally charged in county court and the case has been bound over to District Court.

The officer said in court documents that Agent was speeding.

Upon speaking with Agent, the officer alleges that he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and he saw a vape pen with a cartridge consistent with a form of concentrated cannabis.

The officer said he conducted a series of standardized field sobriety tests and in opinion, Agent failed. He said Agent also “admitted to using marijuana and various marijuana products in Colorado prior to driving. He also admitted to consuming an Adderall tablet that his friend had given him.”

According to court documents, a search was conducted of the vehicle. The officer said he found concentrated cannabis products and 12 grams of leafed marijuana. He said he also found a tablet that was consistent with Ecstasy. In speaking with Agent, he allegedly told the police officer he used Ecstasy when he was in the military.