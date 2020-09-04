Traffic issues on Delaware addressed

“Was the post office contacted about people parking in front of mailboxes on the east side of the street? All parking is now on the side of the street where the people on the west receive their mail,” Northrop said. “After visiting with the post office, we were told mail would not be delivered if mailboxes could not be accessed. There are six driveways, 13th Street and six sets of mailboxes across the street from us. Those issues make it tough to park on the east side of the street. Our neighbors across from us have six vehicles that are parked on 13th Street or on Delaware Avenue, which makes it even more difficult if we have family over or need to use the street for parking. Many times, we have to park a block away. How would you feel if this was happening in front of your homes? One of the council members we spoke with said he would not be happy if this had happened in this manner to him at his home.