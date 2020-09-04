Traffic issues on Delaware addressed

YORK – Discussion was held this week before the York City Council regarding traffic and parking issues on the stretch of North Delaware Avenue, between 12th and 14th Streets.
Mick and Vicki Northrop, who live in that area, told the council they wanted to discuss the earlier placement of no parking signs in that area.
“We had hoped for a meeting to discuss this issue in July, but that didn’t occur,” Vicki Northrop said to the council. “At the end of this meeting, we would like to walk away with a mutual understanding and with an agreement about how to resolve this issue. We know others have expressed concerns to the city about the visibility at the corner of 14th and Delaware Ave. We have not been included in the discussion or notified about the decision to add no parking signs in this two-block section that includes the street in front of our home. We feel like our concerns were not considered and we would like a chance to give input and to ask questions. We are not located on the corner, we are in the middle of the block. We have a number of concerns regarding the situation that has developed as a result of this change.
“We did try to follow protocol by contacting the city administrator, then-public works director, council members and the police department,” Northrop continued. “We were told several versions of why the signs were posted, and every entity we talked with blamed another one. We believe this is because of a lack of communication, transparency and protocol within the city structure. We were told by one council member that when signs have been posted in the past that they were just put up with no contact with the property owners, and by another one who said that property owners were always contacted and asked their opinions and concerns. This raises questions. What are the technical reasons for the signage, not just opinion based? And what are the guidelines that should be followed when making this kind of decision?
“Was the post office contacted about people parking in front of mailboxes on the east side of the street? All parking is now on the side of the street where the people on the west receive their mail,” Northrop said. “After visiting with the post office, we were told mail would not be delivered if mailboxes could not be accessed. There are six driveways, 13th Street and six sets of mailboxes across the street from us. Those issues make it tough to park on the east side of the street. Our neighbors across from us have six vehicles that are parked on 13th Street or on Delaware Avenue, which makes it even more difficult if we have family over or need to use the street for parking. Many times, we have to park a block away. How would you feel if this was happening in front of your homes? One of the council members we spoke with said he would not be happy if this had happened in this manner to him at his home.
“Blackburn and Nebraska Avenues are two other streets in town that have similar parking and visibility issues,” she said. “Take for example the corner of Nebraska Avenue and Seventh Street. Heading west on Seventh when there are cars parked on the north side of Nebraska Avenue make it virtually impossible to see what is coming from the north. Will there be a no parking order placed here? Nebraska is a busy street as well, especially since it has been widened.”
Northrop said they would be in favor of signs saying no parking allowed at certain times of the day or “from here to the corner.”
She told the council they are equally concerned about the speeding on Delaware Avenue.
“The speeding starts around 6 a.m., when people are going to work. I can’t even back out of my driveway before or after school during the school year. I have to turn my car around and pull out as quickly as I can so I don’t get hit. How is that safe for residents or children going to school? All afternoon into the evening, cars race past here,” she said. “All these signs did was given the daily speeders a straight shot to speed now, no reason to slow down. This is a residential speed zone.
“There aren’t even school crossing blinking lights to slow/stop traffic on Delaware Avenue and there are schools on both sides of the street. There are two school zones and no lighted crosswalks for the elementary school on Delaware Avenue. The college students make regular crossings nine months of the year to the church and dorms as well. Add to those issues the traffic for the softball complex and the water park.
“These spots are all between Duke Drive and Ninth Street on Delaware Avenue. There is a street light on Sixth Street at the ball park, a lighted crosswalk at Sixth Street and East Avenue, which isn’t working correctly, and a lighted student crossing sign on 14th Street and East Avenue. There are fewer regular traffic issues there than we have on Delaware Avenue and we can’t get any permanent traffic control on Delaware Avenue,” Northrop continued.
“Besides the school crossing issues, there is an all accessible park planned at Mincks Park, east of Delaware Avenue. People will cross Delaware Avenue to visit there. Where are the ADA compliant crossings on Delaware Avenue, where students and parents have and do cross at those corners?”
Regarding the no parking situation, Councilman Ron Mogul said the council had “no input on this and I think it is overkill.”
Regarding the traffic issues in general, Councilman Ron Saathoff agreed that “the street is terrible in the morning.”
“The thing that started this, with the parking, was an accident and people said they couldn’t see,” Mayor Barry Redfern said. “I think the response was to try to make it better. But we can sure look at all of this and bring it to the council.”
The agenda item for this week was for discussion only – it was not an action item.
“At that corner at 14th, no parking by the corner would make sense,” Northrop said. “And maybe a light or a traffic control device would make sense.”
“There is no question we have an issue at that corner,” Redfern said. “We need to get some heads together and come up with a solution.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!