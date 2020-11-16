Tougher restrictions not enacted today, governor encouraging diligence

YORK – Governor Pete Ricketts said Monday morning that the COVID-related hospitalizations in the state have remained at 20 percent of total capacity and heightened restrictions are not yet being required.

If that rate moves to 25 percent, however, tougher restrictions will be put in place.

If those tougher health measures are put in place, it will turn back the clock for Nebraskans, pretty much back to the way it was in the spring, with the new restriction limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

Also, if the tougher health restrictions are put in place, they will include:

Wedding and funeral receptions would be limited to only 10 people for receptions. Funeral services themselves would need to have six feet of separation between households.

Outdoor gatherings would be limited to 25 people.

Regarding youth extracurricular activities – they would be prohibited below the high school level. Fan attendance rules would remain limited to household members only and with six feet of separation. Fan attendance for college would be limited to staff and only immediate family members.

Bars would be required to provide carry-out, delivery and drive-through services only.