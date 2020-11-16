Tougher restrictions not enacted today, governor encouraging diligence

YORK – Governor Pete Ricketts said Monday morning that the COVID-related hospitalizations in the state have remained at 20 percent of total capacity and heightened restrictions are not yet being required.
If that rate moves to 25 percent, however, tougher restrictions will be put in place.
If those tougher health measures are put in place, it will turn back the clock for Nebraskans, pretty much back to the way it was in the spring, with the new restriction limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.
Also, if the tougher health restrictions are put in place, they will include:
Wedding and funeral receptions would be limited to only 10 people for receptions. Funeral services themselves would need to have six feet of separation between households.
Outdoor gatherings would be limited to 25 people.
Regarding youth extracurricular activities – they would be prohibited below the high school level. Fan attendance rules would remain limited to household members only and with six feet of separation. Fan attendance for college would be limited to staff and only immediate family members.
Bars would be required to provide carry-out, delivery and drive-through services only.
Only licensed restaurants would be able to have dine-in and masks would be required for public-facing restaurant staff. Patrons would be required to be seated in parties of eight with six feet of separation. No games could take place, and there could be no seating at counters or bars. Patrons could have an alcoholic beverage as long as it is with a meal. And dine-in would be permitted from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.
When it comes to churches, there would have to be six feet separation between household units and there could be no passing of items between households units.
At gyms and fitness centers, there would need to be six feet of separation between customers.
At salons and massage parlors, there would be six feet of separation between customers and masks would be required.
Schools would be allowed to remain open.
All inpatient Class C, D and E surgeries would be postponed.
For child care services, all staff, volunteers or practitioners would be required to use masks when within six feet of children for 15 consecutive minutes or more.
And when it comes to public meetings, all public meetings could be held virtually. This executive order would allow online meetings to be considered official and in compliance with the open meetings act.
Governor Ricketts said Monday morning, “All this is about protecting our hospital capacity, we want to preserve our capacity.”
His most latest figures showed there are currently 914 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state,” and we want to keep that down.”
For the tougher restrictions to be put in place, he said the number is in the area of 1,170.
“We are currently staying in our orange category, but if we hit the red line, which is 25 percent, then we put those more stringent restrictions in place,” the governor said.
He also said that in order to move down to a less restrictive category, there has to be a sustained rolling seven-day average establishing those lower numbers, a lower percentage.
“We need to keep hospitalizations down, we need to keep the spread down,” he reiterated. “Nebraskans have an opportunity right now to avoid further restrictions, by remembering the 3Cs and doing all they can. On the vaccine front, we are hearing good news, but even if distribution starts next month, remember that it will be prioritized and it will take time until it is available to the general public. So we will be using these protective practices for months, this won’t end any time soon.”
