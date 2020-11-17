Tort claim filed against city pertaining to flood plain

YORK – A tort claim has been filed by Fairvan Land Investments LLC and Vanfair Enterprises Inc. against the City of York in which they are seeking $35,000 to help cover their cost for flood insurance as a property they own is in the flood plain.

The claimants say they purchased property in the city limits and are “now required to have flood insurance on the property. Our investment value in the real property has been diminished because of its inclusion in the flood plain.”

The claimants say that “while there are a number of parties involved in the matter, it appears that the City of York bears a great amount of responsibility for this loss.”

They say that the permit plans for the business being built on the property were signed off on June 20, 2019, which “reflect the property is in a floodplain but the permit fails to note the elevation or the expected elevation changes.” They also say that the “FEMA map elevation change was approved on Aug. 1, 2019. The city approved the final change of a driveway issue on Aug. 5, 2019, without disclosing the change in elevation to anyone and failing to indicate the property would not be below the floodplain elevation.”