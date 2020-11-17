Tort claim filed against city pertaining to flood plain

YORK – A tort claim has been filed by Fairvan Land Investments LLC and Vanfair Enterprises Inc. against the City of York in which they are seeking $35,000 to help cover their cost for flood insurance as a property they own is in the flood plain.
The claimants say they purchased property in the city limits and are “now required to have flood insurance on the property. Our investment value in the real property has been diminished because of its inclusion in the flood plain.”
The claimants say that “while there are a number of parties involved in the matter, it appears that the City of York bears a great amount of responsibility for this loss.”
They say that the permit plans for the business being built on the property were signed off on June 20, 2019, which “reflect the property is in a floodplain but the permit fails to note the elevation or the expected elevation changes.” They also say that the “FEMA map elevation change was approved on Aug. 1, 2019. The city approved the final change of a driveway issue on Aug. 5, 2019, without disclosing the change in elevation to anyone and failing to indicate the property would not be below the floodplain elevation.”
In the letter to the city, the claimants say they could be making demands for above $100,000 but would settle for $35,000 as, “We certainly understand that other parties may bear some of the responsibility for this issue. We have taken that into consideration with this offer to settle.”
They do note, however, that “our outright claim would be over $100,000 if we have to proceed further.”
The matter was brought before the city council, with York City Administrator Joe Frei commenting that “the property was sold to the current owners and this has to do with the floodplain. The new owners seem to think the city should owe them money.”
“The city had nothing to do with the floodplain,” said Councilman Matt Wagner.
“This is a tort claim that must be submitted to the council to approve or deny or take no action,” said York City Attorney Charles Campbell. “I recommend no action so we can turn it over to the city’s insurance carrier.”
All the city council members agreed with Campbell’s recommendation.
