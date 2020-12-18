 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tony North appointed to York City Council
0 comments
top story

Tony North appointed to York City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Tony North

YORK – Tony North has been appointed to the York City Council.

Mayor Barry Redfern brought forward his recommendation for North to the city council this week with the council giving its approval.

North, “is a second generation business owner in York, has been active in the York Chamber of Commerce, is a past president of the York County Development Corporation and is currently the chairman of the city’s housing authority,” Redfern said. “He’s done a great job in serving in all those capacities.”

North was appointed to fill a seat that was declared vacant earlier this month.

The vacancy occurred when it was determined that Steve Postier, who had been elected to the council seat in the General Election, was not a resident of the city on Dec. 3 when the oath of office was administered to the newly elected officials. Postier had requested annexation of his residential/business property, but the requirement for three readings of that ordinance had not yet been fulfilled at that point.

During this week’s meeting of the city council, Mayor Redfern said, “This has been a unique situation. I’ve given a lot of time and thought to this and I am recommending Tony. I think he would be a great addition to the council.”

The council members unanimously agreed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

North will be sworn in at the next regular council meeting.

Following that decision, the council voted in favor of declaring Jeff Pieper as the new council president and Sheila Hubbard as the vice-president.

As part of the council’s reorganizational meeting, council committee appointments were also made:

• Finance Committee: Christi Lones, Jerry Wilkinson, Matt Wagner, North

• Ordinance and Judiciary Committee: Clarence Hoffman, Hubbard, Wagner, Pieper

• Asset Management Committee: Hoffman, Pieper, Hubbard, Scott VanEsch

• Insurance and Benefit Committee: Lones, Wilkinson, VanEsch, North

Melanie Wilkinson's Top Stories of 2020

Missing woman found near McCool
Local News
topical

Missing woman found near McCool

  • Melanie Wilkinson
  • Updated
  • 0

YORK – After nearly a week of searching, Jadey Jenkins, 30, of Omaha was found by law enforcement west of McCool Junction late Tuesday night.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News