Tony North appointed to York City Council

YORK – Tony North has been appointed to the York City Council.

Mayor Barry Redfern brought forward his recommendation for North to the city council this week with the council giving its approval.

North, “is a second generation business owner in York, has been active in the York Chamber of Commerce, is a past president of the York County Development Corporation and is currently the chairman of the city’s housing authority,” Redfern said. “He’s done a great job in serving in all those capacities.”

North was appointed to fill a seat that was declared vacant earlier this month.

The vacancy occurred when it was determined that Steve Postier, who had been elected to the council seat in the General Election, was not a resident of the city on Dec. 3 when the oath of office was administered to the newly elected officials. Postier had requested annexation of his residential/business property, but the requirement for three readings of that ordinance had not yet been fulfilled at that point.

During this week’s meeting of the city council, Mayor Redfern said, “This has been a unique situation. I’ve given a lot of time and thought to this and I am recommending Tony. I think he would be a great addition to the council.”