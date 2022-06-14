Tonniges to lead museum transition efforts this summer

YORK -- This summer, Genevieve Tonniges of York will be working as the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Fellow to organize the museum collections and prepare temporary displays in the Anna Bemis Palmer Archives and Classroom building at 520 North Grant.

Tonniges will be graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December with a triple major in French, Russian and global studies. Tonniges said she chose global studies as a major because she wanted to travel and see the world in college. Besides having the perks of flying oversees, Tonniges said she chose global studies because it is interdisciplinary at UNL.

Tonniges said, “There are only two global study classes I have to take, and the rest comes from other humanities. I took a lot of history classes and anthropology courses that deal with human history in all various forms.”

Tonniges’ main goal as a Fellow is to take the experience she’s had with global studies and apply it to running the new and improved Anna Palmer Museum. The vision is to have the Anna Bemis Palmer Archive and Classroom building on Grant serve as a space to organize and catalogue the collection and to have temporary museum displays open to the public. This summer, Tonniges will be sifting through boxes of historical gems and doing research for future exhibits.

“We are going to have an exhibit for York Balloon Days, one for Yorkfest, and I would like to get three more in by the end of the year which may sound ambitious, but that is the end goal,” said Tonniges.

Additionally, Tonniges will be contacting local schools this fall about youth field trips.

“I want to eventually reach out to schools and get traffic in here,” said Tonniges. “I would like to see more excitement in the community about sharing the Anna Palmer story and other resources we have here.”

This won’t be the first time Tonniges has sparked community engagement in York’s history. At only eight years old, Tonniges was leading tour groups for Wessels Living History Farm. She was given a binder, almost the size of her at the time, filled with pages of information about Wessels Farm, and she read that binder from start to finish without any hesitation.

“The first day I gave a tour at Wessels, it was to a group of college students from Doane. By the end of the tour, they all had this confused look on their face like they just got schooled by a little girl,” said Tonniges.

Tonniges’ love for history came from entertaining dinner talks with her father. “When I was little, I was a very picky eater, and my dad would tell me random history facts about events like World War II until I would eat all the vegetables on my plate. Though, I still don’t like beets to this day.”

Tonniges volunteered at Wessels for ten years where she led tours and taught classes to both adults and children. She helped with any event planning, volunteer coordination and catalog research.

After she volunteered at Wessels, Tonniges worked at a congressional archive in Omaha and completed an internship with the Homestead National Historical Park.

Although she’s been all over the world, Tonniges said there’s no place like York. “I didn’t think I would come back right away, but this opportunity came up and I couldn’t turn it down,” she said..

Tonniges said she is excited to give back to the community through telling stories about York’s early settlers. “I can bring the experience of someone who is much older, with the eye and excitement of someone who is much younger.”

York City Administrator Sue Crawford said, “We are fortunate to have a York graduate, who has museum and archive training and experience working with York area history, return to bring a fresh perspective to what the Anna Bemis Palmer collection can offer to the community.”