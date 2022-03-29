 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tire amnesty weekend scheduled for York County

  • 0

YORK – A tire amnesty weekend is being scheduled for York County.

It will be held Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tires will be accepted at the York landfill on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the 350-ton mark is reached. Additional tires – after the 350 ton mark – will be accepted at normal tire disposal rates.

This amnesty weekend does not apply to businesses. Normal rates will be applied to tire retailers and commercial tire haulers.

This event also does not apply to non-York County residents – so those who participate must show proof of residency in order to dispose of their tires for free.

Tires on rims will not be accepted.

For more information, call the York Area Solid Waste Agency at 402-363-2690.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon union fight: Workers in Alabama vote whether to join union

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News