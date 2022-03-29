Tire amnesty weekend scheduled for York County

YORK – A tire amnesty weekend is being scheduled for York County.

It will be held Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tires will be accepted at the York landfill on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the 350-ton mark is reached. Additional tires – after the 350 ton mark – will be accepted at normal tire disposal rates.

This amnesty weekend does not apply to businesses. Normal rates will be applied to tire retailers and commercial tire haulers.

This event also does not apply to non-York County residents – so those who participate must show proof of residency in order to dispose of their tires for free.

Tires on rims will not be accepted.

For more information, call the York Area Solid Waste Agency at 402-363-2690.