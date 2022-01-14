Time served ordered for meth possession in pursuit case

YORK COUNTY — A man arrested for methamphetamine possession after a high speed pursuit has been sentenced to time served.

This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near Highway 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York. The trooper and a York County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Road 9. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle turned north on the Hampton spur and entered I-80, traveling eastbound at mile marker 338. Troopers continued pursuing the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-80. Near mile marker 366, Seward County Sheriff’s deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a stop. At that point, troopers and deputies were able to take both occupants into custody without further incident.

The driver, Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, and numerous traffic violations.