Time served ordered for meth possession in pursuit case

YORK COUNTY — A man arrested for methamphetamine possession after a high speed pursuit has been sentenced to time served.
This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near Highway 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York. The trooper and a York County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Road 9. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle turned north on the Hampton spur and entered I-80, traveling eastbound at mile marker 338. Troopers continued pursuing the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-80. Near mile marker 366, Seward County Sheriff’s deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a stop. At that point, troopers and deputies were able to take both occupants into custody without further incident.
The driver, Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, and numerous traffic violations.
The passenger, Derrick Phipps, 36, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession drug paraphernalia.
Phipps appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court. He pleaded no contest to one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and asked that he could be sentenced right away.
The prosecution had already agreed to recommend time served.
Phipps’ attorney pointed out there was another defendant and his client had a pipe with residue.
York County Attorney John Lyons informed the court that Phipps had already spent 70 nights in jail.
“Prior to him being sent here, he served a sentence in Sarpy County and he went through treatment then,” said his attorney, Kevin Schlender. “He has been incarcerated a long time, we are asking the court for time served.”
“Considering this was mostly just residue and there were treatment involved, I will agree to sentence you to 70 days in jail with credit for 70 days already served,” Judge Stecker told the defendant.