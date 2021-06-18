Time has come for folks to own their Firecracker Frenzy, with donations

YORK – The annual Firecracker Frenzy in York is seen and appreciated by thousands of area residents every year on July 3. To keep the ball rolling, organizers need folks to invest a few bucks.
Rumors that Firecracker Frenzy is supported by public funds are entirely untrue. Only private dollars from businesses and individuals make the spectacular aerial show possible. Now, everybody is being asked to kick in a little – not a lot – to keep the pyrotechnics soaring.
“I can see this ending,” said worried Frenzy committee member Sue Ann Romohr. “This will go away if the donations aren’t there” because “there’s no other source of funds.”
Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said each show costs $20,000 for the aerial display alone, plus another $5,000 to cover related costs. Each year’s Independence Day exhibit must be paid for in full the previous April. Thus the committee is constantly raising dollars for the next year and, as it stands right now, the 2022 fireworks are in jeopardy.
Donations, Mogul said, run “everywhere from a buck to 500 bucks.”
In that vein, both Mogul and Romohr mentioned the many containers located around the area bearing the “A Buck Makes It Happen” slogan.
In fact, 42 Frenzy donation containers are out there, silently soliciting support for what Romohr identifies as “a quality of life” asset for people not only in York, but beyond to “Gresham, McCool and all around.”
Especially whole families.
Indeed, anyone who has taken in the show has seen at a glance the tremendous response by families and, of course, every other population dynamic, too.
“If everybody would just donate something it gets us closer” to ongoing sustainability, Romohr said. “We don’t want to be treading water every single year. Everybody’s got to contribute for this to continue in York. It’s too good to let go.”
The good news? If enough people see the value and support Firecracker Frenzy it won’t cost much for anyone.
Just $5 will do the trick … if enough folks pull together and throw their five-spot in the pot.
But of course larger donations are encouraged, too.
Four Star Sponsors ($1,000 or more) receive acknowledgement on advertising and at the show. New this year, Four Stars also get a dozen Frenzy T-shirts, reserved grandstand seating for eight and two reserved parking spaces, if requested.
Three Stars ($500-$1,000) receive name recognition plus eight shirts, four reserved seats and two parking spaces.
Two Stars ($250-$500) earn four Frenzy shirts and, for donations of $100-$250, the premium is two shirts.
Ray McKenna, who served on the first Firecracker Frenzy committee and is on it now, said the Jaycees sponsored fireworks in York for many years, but had to drop out in the face of declining membership.
For several years there were no community fireworks. Then, Jared and Rachel Jacobsen moved to York and were surprised their new town had no Independence Day display. They worked long and hard to bring it back to life, said McKenna, who gives the couple the most credit for bringing the annual celebrations back.
After two or three years, as McKenna recalls, the Chamber stepped into the leadership role.
Mogul said she’s convinced the majority of residents believe Firecracker Frenzy is a line item in public budgets, but rest assured it is not. At this time there are no funds available from the city or county governments.
Providing a transfusion of greenbacks is easy for area residents. Simply drop a check at the Chamber office in downtown York, visit one of the 40-plus donation boxes or contribute online at www.yorkchamber.org.
The last day to order one or more of the unique T-shirts from the Chamber is next Thursday, June 23. The price of $20 sends half that amount ($10) directly to the Frenzy. The shirts, not year-specific, are also available over the counter at Grand Central, Ginny’s Hallmark and Kirtsey’s, all in downtown York.