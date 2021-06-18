Time has come for folks to own their Firecracker Frenzy, with donations

Especially whole families.

Indeed, anyone who has taken in the show has seen at a glance the tremendous response by families and, of course, every other population dynamic, too.

“If everybody would just donate something it gets us closer” to ongoing sustainability, Romohr said. “We don’t want to be treading water every single year. Everybody’s got to contribute for this to continue in York. It’s too good to let go.”

The good news? If enough people see the value and support Firecracker Frenzy it won’t cost much for anyone.

Just $5 will do the trick … if enough folks pull together and throw their five-spot in the pot.

But of course larger donations are encouraged, too.

Four Star Sponsors ($1,000 or more) receive acknowledgement on advertising and at the show. New this year, Four Stars also get a dozen Frenzy T-shirts, reserved grandstand seating for eight and two reserved parking spaces, if requested.

Three Stars ($500-$1,000) receive name recognition plus eight shirts, four reserved seats and two parking spaces.

Two Stars ($250-$500) earn four Frenzy shirts and, for donations of $100-$250, the premium is two shirts.