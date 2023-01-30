TikTok video leads to assault charge after crash at York interchange

YORK – A 31-year-old McCool Junction man is facing a high level felony charge of assault after a TikTok video was seen by police following an accident at the York interchange.

Jacob Stevens’ arraignment in the matter was held this week, in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

York Police officers were called to the interchange on the report of an injury accident at the interchange and that both involved vehicles were in the ditch just north of the York eastbound Interstate 80 onramp.

One vehicle was a 2014 Ford Focus with Minnesota plates and the other was a 2014 black Ford pickup with 17-county plates.

The driver of the Ford Focus, identified as Joshua Vergin, was sitting near the top of the embankment holding the right side of his head, according to the officers’ affidavit filed with the court. Officers said Vergin could not seem fully able to concentrate due to the accident and his injuries. According to the court documents, Vergin said he had been southbound on Highway 81, in the left-hand turn lane, preparing to turn onto the eastbound onramp of I-80. He said the traffic light turned yellow and he proceeded to make his turn. But when he did, Vergin said the pickup went through the yellow light and they collided.

Officers said in the affidavit Vergin’s head was bleeding and he was showing signs of someone suffering from a concussion. He was taken to York General Hospital by ambulance.

Then officers spoke with Stevens, who had been driving the pickup. According to court documents, Stevens allegedly admitted to officers he “goosed it in order to beat the yellow traffic light before it turned red.” But he also said a semi was next to him and obstructing his view and the Ford Focus failed to yield as he (Stevens) had the right-of-way.

Officers say a witness told them he saw Stevens accelerate in a rapid manner to beat the light and the next thing he saw was the collision.

The day after the crash, the York Police Department received a tip from an anonymous source who said they located a video on TikTok they thought officers might be interested in. Officers said they found the video was posted by the username, “Jakethesnake2010” which belongs to Stevens. The officers, while reviewing the video, found it to be dated the same day as the accident and confirmed the person recording and talking in the video was Stevens. He was also wearing the same exact clothes in the video as he was at the accident.

In the video, officers said Stevens explained how he was approaching the intersection when the light turned yellow. They said in the video, Stevens said, “he had a ‘.67 powerstroke tuned to 600 and I let her eat and mashed it. A car (the Ford Focus) pulled out in front of him when he was supposed to yield to him and he hit him.” It is alleged he also said in the video, “Yeah the other guy’s alright, bleeding from his head, so.”

The officers says in the affidavit, “based on the statements Stevens made in the video, we believe it shows Stevens operated his vehicle in a reckless manner as to indicate willful disregard for the safety of persons or property and recklessly caused serious bodily injury with a dangerous instrument (his truck) to Joshua Vergin.”

The officers also included in court documents a list of Vergin’s injuries.

Stevens has been charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Stevens has pleaded not guilty to both charges and a jury trial has been set for late May.