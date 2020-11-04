 Skip to main content
Three seats filled for McCool Junction School Board
Three seats filled for McCool Junction School Board

YORK – The three seats up for election this year on the McCool Junction School Board are now filled after the winners were declared in this week’s General Election.

Running for the positions were Steve Gerken, Michele Schwartz, Doug Smith and Cassie Hoffman.

Gerken, Schwartz and Smith were chosen as the school board members.

However, it must be noted that Hoffman indicated before the election that she filed her candidacy and then later was hired by the district. She said after she became employed by the district, it was too late to remove her name from the ballot but she also intended to decline the school board position should she be elected.

The following were the vote totals for each candidate:

• Gerken: 379

• Schwartz, 311

• Smith, 288

• Hoffman, 221

There were four write-in votes.

