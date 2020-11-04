Three of six candidates will sit on Bradshaw Village Board

Kempf said in an earlier interview, regarding the future of her hometown: “I would like to see the Village of Bradshaw continue the clean-up/beautification project that was started several years ago, encompassing the entire community. I believe that if we work together to help each other and treat everyone fairly, this goal can be achieved and the Village of Bradshaw can become a community that will draw new residents and hopefully new businesses in the future. I would also like to see some community encouraged interactions for the youth, young adults and senior citizens of Bradshaw. By becoming involved with and aware of others and their strong points, we can all benefit and become a closer knit community.”