Three of six candidates will sit on Bradshaw Village Board

YORK – Six candidates sought three seats on the Bradshaw Village Board of Trustees and that was narrowed to three winners during Tuesday’s election.
Winning seats on the Bradshaw Village Board were Mary Kempf with 105 votes, James Gordan with 73 votes, and Eric Jensen with 61 votes.
Other candidates and the votes they earned were: Keith Jones, 54; Kent Meyers, 43; and John Hastings, 18.
A total of 354 votes were cast by Bradshaw residents for their village board members.
The votes came in early Wednesday morning, as it took until 3 a.m. for the York County ballots to be counted due to mechanical problems.
Kempf said in an earlier interview, regarding the future of her hometown: “I would like to see the Village of Bradshaw continue the clean-up/beautification project that was started several years ago, encompassing the entire community. I believe that if we work together to help each other and treat everyone fairly, this goal can be achieved and the Village of Bradshaw can become a community that will draw new residents and hopefully new businesses in the future. I would also like to see some community encouraged interactions for the youth, young adults and senior citizens of Bradshaw. By becoming involved with and aware of others and their strong points, we can all benefit and become a closer knit community.”
Gordan said he’d like to see “continued support for the business of the community. To see new opportunities for the village and local businesses. To look for ways to improve the infrastructure in Bradshaw.”
“I would like to see a clean and organized community where people are happy and love helping others,” said Jensen.
